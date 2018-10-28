'She Was Our Rock'



Stock Bnei Brak Three young Bnei Brak girls have been forced to fend for themselves after a tragic series of events robbed them of their parents.



After a painful divorce over 10 years ago, Moshe*, father of four, opted not to participate in raising his four daughters. He has since re-married and is not in contact with his daughters.



Their mother Sara* heroically continued raising her children, single-handedly. Working hard at her job to provide for her kids, she was a symbol of unconditional love and support. Earlier this year, Sara was diagnosed with terminal cancer. In recent months, she passed away, leaving behind a married daughter, and three at home. She was a truly special woman, who made an impact on all those who knew her.



The girls have since moved in with their grandparents, who do not have the means to support three young girls. Their married sister sends financial assistance, but is barely able to cover her own monthly expenses at this time. The girls have no father, no mother, and now barely have the clothing on their backs. A loved one reported their situation to tzedaka organization Kupat Ha’Ir, where a fund was opened in their name. Chani, 21, has made the difficult decision to go public with their suffering.



Money collected via the fund will go toward school supplies, basic clothing, medical insurance fees, and all of the other baseline expenses which might be provided to a teenage girl by her parents.



Those in similar situations often drop out of school early to work modest jobs, entering into a life-long cycle of poverty and struggle. This is a bleak future for 13-year-old Rivki, who has never known her father, and is now mourning her mother. If the Shkolim girls can attract donors to their cause, they can finish school, eat and dress with dignity, and have some security for the future.



“Some kids have parents, but we only have each other,” writes Chani. “… [A]nd you, if you can help us.”



*Name changed to preserve privacy.





