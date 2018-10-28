Dud rocket found in Gaza area school

Unexploded rocket located near classrooms; Students evacuated from classrooms adjacent to area and police sapper called to scene.

An unexploded rocket from Gaza was identified this morning near the classrooms of a Sha'ar Hanegev Regional Council school.

Students in classrooms adjacent to the place where the dud was found were evacuated and a police sapper was summoned to the scene.

At least 40 rockets and mortar shells were launched during Shabbat from Gaza towards Sderot and the communities surrounding Gaza.

About 10 of the rockets were intercepted by Iron Dome. In response, the IDF attacked some 80 terrorist targets in the Gaza Strip, including a four-story building used by Hamas's security headquarters and a tunnel.

The Chief of Staff convened an assessment meeting at the Kirya tonight, attended by senior IDF and Shin Bet officials.