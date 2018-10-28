United Hatzalah volunteers heading to Pittsburgh

A team of volunteers from United Hatzalah of Israel, in cooperation with the Ministry of Diaspora and the Jewish Federation of Pittsburgh is heading from Israel to aid the community and victims of the shooting attack that took place in a Synagogue yesterday.



The team is comprised of members of the organization's Psychotrauma and Crisis Response Unit and will assist the families of those who were killed in the attack as well as the injured and the rest of the community by providing psychological and emotional stabilization and treatment to those who need it.

The team of volunteers is departing Israel at 10:30 a.m. Israel time on Sunday morning.

Director of United Hatzalah's Psychotrauma and Crisis Response Unit Miriam Ballin, who is heading the team said: "We are heading to Pittsburgh in order to treat those who witnessed the attack and anyone else from the community feels the need for our assistance. We will be utilizing techniques and tools that we have developed here in Israel and have proven to be highly successful in assisting those who have suffered from similar incidents here. Additionally, we hope that our work will give the community a sense of solidarity on behalf of the people of Israel."