Israel's Consul General in New York, Ambassador Dani Dayan, arrived in the early hours of Sunday morning to the Tree of Life Synagogue in Pittsburgh. Dayan landed an at Pittsburgh's International Airport after his appearance in Arizona at the annual conference of the JNF.

Ambassador Dayan will attend the funerals of the victims and participate in public mourning events. He will also meet with the governor of Pennsylvania, Tom Wolf, the mayor of Pittsburgh, Bill Peduto, and members of the Jewish community.

Dayan at site of attack

"I came here to be with our brothers and sisters during this tragic hour", said Dayan, "to honor the victims, to pray for the recovery of the wounded, and to embrace a Jewish community in mourning, which I have great affection for. I share the deep sorrow of the families of those murdered, the Consulate General of New York and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Israel will help the local Jewish community to the fullest extent possible".

"Today is a day to bow your head and shed a tear", Dayan emphasized, "But tomorrow we must double the uncompromising war against the anti-Semitic beast that is raising its head. An anti-Semitic event - even if thousands of kilometers from Jerusalem - is a local event for the State of Israel."