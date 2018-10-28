ZAKA at scene of Pittsburgh shooting to treat murder victims

Israeli emergency response group ZAKA's international unit is waiting at the scene of the Pittsburgh synagogue shooting for permission to enter and treat the bodies of the murdered, which are still at the scene. The unit is expected to enter the scene shortly.

The commander of ZAKA's international unit, Mati Goldstein, told Arutz Sheva that he is in touch with the Pittsburgh community and is guiding them in how to behave in a multi-casualty incident and how to deal with all the findings at the scene. The commander of ZAKA in Pittsburgh is Rabbi Elisar Admon.

ZAKA sources at the scene told Arutz Sheva that the scene is very reminiscent of the Har Nof synagogue after the deadly attack at the site.

In that attack, terrorists brutally murdered worshipers at a synagogue in Jerusalem's Har Nof neighborhood with axes, knives, and a gun.