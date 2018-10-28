Will terrorists be expelled within Judea and Samaria?

The Ministerial Committee on Legislation will discuss today, Sunday, Jewish Home MK Moti Yogev's bill to toughen the punishment against terrorists.



According to the bill, the head of Central Command will be able to expel families of terrorists to another area within Judea and Samaria.



MK Yogev believes that this proposal is likely to be put to the test of the Supreme Court, since in the past the court ruled that it is forbidden to deport terrorist families to Lebanon or Gaza because these are foreign countries. Judea and Samaria, in contrast, is not a foreign country.



"Deterrent is a cornerstone of Israel's security as a way to save lives and preserve law and order," the statement explaining the bill said. “The requested step in this bill has been proven as a deterrent, reducing future attacks and thus saving lives.”

Yogev notes that the bill to expel the families of terrorists has the support of the Shin Bet and criticizes the legal delay in punishing terrorist families: "The immediate expulsion of the terrorist family is a deterrent. When the legal process continues for weeks and months, deterrence is lost. The law seeks to expel a terrorist family from its place of residence within seven days, thereby undermining its situation in Judea and Samaria."