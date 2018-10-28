Erdogan: Turkey condemns all forms of terrorism

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Saturday night condemned the shooting attack at the Tree of Life Synagogue in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, in which 11 people were murdered.

“I condemn the terror attack against a Pittsburgh synagogue and extend my heartfelt condolences to the families of the victims and to the American people,” the Turkish president wrote on Twitter.

“Turkey unequivocally condemns all forms of terrorism in all parts of the world regardless of their targets,” he added.

German Chancellor Angela Merkel denounced the deadly shooting rampage as well, describing it as "blind anti-Semitic hatred".

"We all have to stand up against anti-Semitism, everywhere," she said, in a brief statement posted on Twitter by a German government spokesman.

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres earlier condemned the shooting attack at the Tree of Life synagogue as well.

“The shooting in Pittsburgh is a painful reminder of continuing anti-Semitism. Jews across the world continue to be attacked for no other reason than their identity. Anti-Semitism is a menace to democratic values and peace, and should have no place in the 21st century,” Guterres said in a statement.

The gunman has been identified as 46-year-old Robert Bowers, who reportedly yelled "All Jews must die" during the attack.

Before entering the synagogue, Bowers tweeted that "I can't wait while my people are getting slaughtered.... I’m going in". His social media was rife with anti-Semitic comments.

Attorney General Jeff Sessions said on Saturday night the Justice Department intends to file hate crime and other charges against Bowers.