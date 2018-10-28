Will Trump promote Death penalty for shooter?

A few hours after the Pittsburgh shooting, President Trump was asked if an event like today's should affect the debate on gun control.

"It has little to do with it, if you take a look", answered Trump, "If they had protection inside, the results would have been far better. This is a dispute that will always exist, I suspect, but if they had some kind of a protection inside the temple, maybe it could have been a very much different situation. They didn't"

The President then continued and stressed his opinion on death penalty in wake if the synagogue shooting. "I think one thing we should do, is we should stiffen up our laws in terms of the death penalty. When people do this, they should get the death penalty. And they sholuldn't have to wait years and years, now the lawyers will get involved..."

"Anybody that does a thing like this to innocent people that are in a temple or in a church - we had so many incidents with churches - they should really suffer the ultimate price, they should pay the ultimate price. I've felt that way for a long time".

Trump added again his assessment that an armed guard could have prevented the tragic result of the attack: "If this was a case where they had an armed guard inside, they might have been able to stop him immediately... maybe there would have been nobody killed, except for him frankly"