FBI agent: 'Worst hate crime I've ever seen'

Watch: The FBI, Pittsburgh police, and state officials brief the media on the shooting at the Tree of Life synagogue.

The city of Pittsburgh held a press conference in conjunction with the FBI and state officials following Saturday's grisly shooting attack at Tree of Life synagogue that killed 11.

"Multiple agencies responded to this incident today. Without their courage, this tragedy would have been way worse," said Pittsburgh Public Safety Director Wendell Hissrich.

"Our SWAT officers and teams from around the region that went into that active shooting and were able to apprehend that actor, I can't speak more for the courage that they have," said Police Chief Scott Schubert.

Bob Jones, the FBI agent responsible for investigating the massacre at the synagogue, said that "We are in the early stages of the investigation. We will review all the suspect's affairs."

"I want the Pittsburgh people to know that the FBI will do everything to bring the answers to the background of the event, the worst hate event I've ever seen, but the motive is unknown, but we believe it would work alone."

