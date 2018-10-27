Bennett to visit Pennsylvania after Shabbat massacre

Diaspora Affairs Minister to visit the scene of Shabbat bloodbath after 11 Jews killed. 'May the memory of the murdered be blessed.'

Diaspora Affairs Minister Naftali Bennett will depart for the United States tonight following the shooting incident against the Jewish community in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

Bennett will visit the scene of the attack, meet the local community and participate in the funerals of those killed in the attack.

"When Jews are murdered in Pittsburgh, the people of Israel feel pain. All Israel are responsible for one another," said Bennett.

“The State of Israel is deeply pained by this terrible antisemitic murder. Our Jewish brothers and sisters came under a murderous attack while at prayer. Our hearts go out to the families of those killed, and we pray for the swift recovery of the injured, as we pray this is the last such event. Jewish blood is not free.”

“I am going to offer strength to the community and its leaders, and to examine how we can offer assistance," added Bennett. “May the memory of the murdered be blessed.”

Bennett also directed the Director General of the Diaspora Ministry to prepare to assist the Pittsburgh Jewish community, including the need for emergency and resilience teams that immediately left Israel for psychological assistance and community rehabilitation.

At least 11 people were killed after a gunman opened fire at Pittsburgh's Tree of Life synagogue on Saturday. According to the report, the gunman yelled "All these Jews need to die".

The gunman has been preliminarily identified as 46-year-old Robert Bowers. The shooting reportedly happened during a circumcision ceremony and over 12 people were shot. 80 people were in the Synagogue during the shooting. Bauer also shot three police officers.

The attack was condemned by President Trump, who tweeted that he is "Watching the events unfolding in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. Law enforcement on the scene. People in the Squirrel Hill area should remain sheltered. Looks like multiple fatalities. Beware of active shooter. God Bless All!"