Netanyahu welcomes appointment of new IDF Chief of Staff

Netanyahu says Maj.-Gen. Aviv Kochavi is a worthy candidate for IDF Chief of Staff.

Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu on Friday welcomed the appointment of Maj.-Gen. Aviv Kochavi as IDF Chief of Staff.

A statement from the Prime Minister’s Office said that Netanyahu believes that Kochavi “is a worthy candidate to the next Chief of Staff of the IDF. His candidacy will be submitted to the Government pursuant to approval by the Goldberg committee.”

The statement followed earlier reports indicating that Defense Minister Avigdor Liberman's recommendation to appoint Kochavi as the next Chief of Staff to succeed Gadi Eizenkot was not coordinated with the Prime Minister.

Netanyahu had reportedly favored former IDF Southern Command chief Maj. Gen. Eyal Zamir as IDF Chief of Staff, but Liberman disagreed.

In announcing Kochavi’s selection earlier on Friday, Liberman said he is endowed with "leadership, daring, creativity and impressive command qualities."

