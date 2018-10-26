Suspect arrested in connection with US bomb packages

Authorities arrest Cesar Sayoc of Florida in connection with the series of suspected explosive packages mailed to prominent Democrats.

Federal authorities on Friday arrested a man in Florida in connection with the series of suspected explosive packages mailed to prominent Democrats this week, The Hill reports.

Sarah Isgur Flores, a spokeswoman with the Justice Department, confirmed on Twitter that one person is in custody.

Other reports identified the suspect as Cesar Sayoc of Florida.

Sayoc was arrested at a business in Plantation, Florida, a city some 30 miles north of Miami, a source said, according to CNN.

Law enforcement sources added that Sayoc is 56 years of age, has an address in Aventura, Florida, has a criminal history and has ties to New York.

Plantation is located in the district represented by Rep. Debbie Wasserman Schultz (D), whose office was listed as a return address on several of the packages.

President Donald Trump called for unity on Friday afternoon as he spoke after the arrest of the suspect.

"I am pleased to inform you that law enforcement has apprehended the suspect and taken him into custody," he said at the 2018 Young Black Leadership Summit at the White House.

Trump thanked law enforcement agencies for their work in apprehending the suspect, and he vowed that anyone involved will be prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law.

Meanwhile, according to The Hill, two more suspicious packages, in addition to the 10 from earlier this week, were found on Friday. One of the was addressed to Sen. Cory Booker (D-NJ) in Florida and another discovered in New York was addressed to former Director of National Intelligence James Clapper.

The first explosive device was discovered Monday night at the home of Democratic philanthropist George Soros in Westchester County, NY.

The Secret Service later intercepted packages sent to the residences of former President Clinton and former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton as well as former President Obama on Tuesday. A suspicious package, believed to have been sent to former CIA Director John Brennan, was received at the offices of CNN in New York.

