The Iranian threat in depth The gap between the Iranian regime and Iranian society. Walter Bingham,

Reuters Military truck carrying a missile and a picture of Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatoll This program looks a Iran from several perspectives. 1.The view of several non politician experts. 2. How Iran reacts to sanctions. 3. President Donald Trump's counter-productive threats. 4. The opinion of former Chief of Staff and Defense Minister Moshe Yaalon of how to deal with Iran.



Loading....





More Arutz Sheva videos:



top