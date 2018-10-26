Report: Netayahu didn't approve Chief of Staff appointment

Reports say Liberman's recommendation to appoint Maj. Gen. Aviv Kochavi as chief of staff was not coordinated with the prime minister.

Senior sources claim that Defense Minister Avigdor Liberman's recommendation to appoint Maj. Gen. Aviv Kochavi as chief of staff was not coordinated with the prime minister.

Netanyahu has still not released a statement congratulating Kochavi. Several sources in the defense establishment confirmed to Haaretz that Liberman had not coordinated the announcement with Netanyahu.

Liberman announced Friday that he selected Deputy Chief of Staff Maj. Gen. Aviv Kochavi to succeed Lt. Gen. Gadi Eisenkot as the next IDF Chief of Staff. Kochavi is endowed with "leadership, daring, creativity and impressive command qualities," said Liberman.

Liberman will submit Kochavi's nomination Sunday to Judge (ret.) Eliezer Goldberg, who heads the advisory committee on high-level appointments.