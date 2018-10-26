'A wise and creative officer'

MK Moti Yogev (Jewish Home), a member of the Foreign Affairs and Defense Committee, praised Defense Minister Avigdor Liberman's decision to appoint Maj. Gen. Aviv Kochavi the next IDF Chief of Staff.

"I am happy to see Major General Aviv Kochavi as the next chief of staff of the Israel Defense Forces, strong and very daring," said Yogev, who said that the two met when Yogev commanded Kochavi back when both men served in the Paratrooper Brigade's Battalion 890.

"33 years ago, when I was deputy commander of the unit, I was privileged to be the commander of Lieutenant Aviv Kochavi, who served as the battalion commander...," said Yogev. "Immediately after taking office, I felt that there was a special officer here, someone intelligent. I was impressed by him throughout the years and the many roles he filled, including the time when he commanded over me when he headed the Gaza Division."

Yogev added that "all that remains is to congratulate him and his family".

MK Maj. Gen. (res.) Eyal Ben-Reuven (Zionist Union) said following Kochavi's appointment to be the next Chief of Staff that the officer is "creative, deep and modest. I have no doubt that he will be an excellent Chief of Staff and will continue the path of quiet and determined action by Gadi [Eizenkot]."

"I worked with Kochavi when I served as defense minister and he commanded the Gaza division," said Zionist Union MK Amir Peretz said, "Aviv has all the necessary qualities: leadership, daring, and responsibility."