The Man who Changed the Face of Jewish Education in New Jersey

Rabbi Eugene Kwalwasser changed the face of Jewish education in New Jersey - listen to find out how and hear his story.

Rabbi Eugene Kwalwasser, a well-loved figure in the New Jersey area, spent four decades as an educator, with 27 of those as principal of Yavneh Academy in New Jersey, now lives in Beit Shemesh.

what inspired him to develop the eighth grade Holocaust through Drama program that is now such an integral part of the school.

why he wrote the book "Beyond the Tears: Helping Jewish kids cope with death."

Rabbi Kwalwasser is a fine person, an incredible educator, and a good-hearted person who tells his story so well.

