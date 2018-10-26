Liberman predicts a quiet Friday on Gaza front

Defense Minister Avigdor Liberman visited a Gaza Belt community Friday and predicted that it would be a "more quiet" Friday than the previous ones – which have been marred by Arab violence along Gaza's border with Israel.

Liberman met with heads of local authorities and residents at Kibbutz Kerem Shalom.

He expressed hope that today's Arab protests would not be violent. "After all, fuel trucks went in[to Gaza] yesterday and today – Qatari fuel – but one quiet Friday on one weekend is still not a change," he admitted. "It only proves that Hamas is completely in control of the so-called 'popular protest'"

"There is no 'popular protest', but rather organized violence that they control," Liberman explained. "No one reaches the [border] fence on foot, they are all bussed in by Hamas in an organized manner".

Liberman noted that Hamas keeps raising other demands, besides being supplied with fuel.