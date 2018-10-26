Def. Min.: Maj. Gen. Aviv Kochavi is next Chief of Staff

Liberman selects Deputy Chief of Staff Maj. Gen. Aviv Kochavi to succeed Eisenkot.

Defense Minister Avigdor Liberman announced Friday that he selected Deputy Chief of Staff Maj. Gen. Aviv Kochavi to succeed Lt. Gen. Gadi Eisenkot as the next IDF Chief of Staff.

Liberman will submit Kochavi's nomination Sunday to Judge (ret.) Eliezer Goldberg, who heads the advisory committee on high-level appointments.

The Defense Minister has informed Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu and Lt. Gen. Eizenkot of his decision.

Kochavi is endowed with "leadership, daring, creativity and impressive command qualities," said Liberman.

Liberman also spoke with the three other candidates for the appointment and informed them of the selection.