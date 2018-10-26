Haley key figure in case of Qatari agent

Will pro-Israel champion, Amb. Nikki Haley, enable Qatari agent to secure immunity from prosecution in cyberattack on U.S. citizens? Op-ed.

In the latest chapter of ongoing litigation over Qatari hacking of prominent United States citizens, a key player is emerging with strong ties to the American pro-Israel community: U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations, Nikki Haley.

Earlier this month, Ambassador Haley announced that she would be resigning from her post at the end of the year. Her surprise exit was received with some disappointment among advocates for Israel, but mostly was greeted with great admiration for the job she had done as a pro-Israel champion at the hostile United Nations.

“I thank Ambassador Nikki Haley for leading an uncompromising struggle against the hypocrisy at the U.N. and on behalf of the truth and justice of our country. Best of luck,” Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said in a statement at the time.

As the Jerusalem Post editorialized, “Haley will still be a difficult act to follow, with her moral clarity combined with a tough-as-nails attitude, which gained her admirers on the Right and Left.”

But now, prior to her retirement, she is faces with an important decision with will have her side either with one of Iran’s closet allies, Qatar, or top pro-Israel leaders in the United States.

In court filings by the legal team of prominent Republican donor Elliot Broidy, accused longtime United Nations official and Moroccan national, Jamal Benomar of serving as the ringleader in the Qatari hack of more than 1,200 individuals, including Broidy and Rabbi Shmuley Boteach, whom The Washington Post and Newsweek call “the most famous Rabbi in America” – both leading pro-Israel advocates in the United States.

The suit alleges that Benomar "helped to mastermind the dissemination of stolen materials to the media and other third parties” and also “spoke regularly with senior Qatari officials."

In response, Benomar is claiming retroactive immunity. His attorney, Abbe Lowell of Winston & Strawn LLP, in a letter to the court asserted that he is “immune from jurisdiction for actions performed in the course of his duties.”

Lowell writes that Benomar “specifically counseled Qatar at the request of his home government of Morocco.”

Attorney for Broidy, Lee Wolosky, pushed back on Lowell’s claims, saying, “To date, the U.S. government has not agreed to extend diplomatic immunity to [Benomar],” Wolosky wrote in a letter to New York’s Southern District Court of the United States writing that “according to the United Nations, the Moroccan Mission to the U.N. retained Defendant as a consultant or advisor on August 1, 2018 – after the July 23, 2018 filing of this lawsuit.”

In short, Powell’s argument contains “fatal flaws.”

Given Haley’s post at the United Nations, she is in the unique situation to determine if the United State will determine if Benomar’s argument has merit.

Pro-Israel advocates in the United States who have long admired Haley’s outspoken leadership and courage when it comes to fighting for Israel at the United Nations, have called on her to not to side with one of Iran’s closest allies, Iran.

“As Ambassador Haley moves toward the exit, we hope that she doesn’t chose to provide unwarranted diplomatic immunity to an agent of one of Israel’s worse enemies. It has been alleged that Jamal Benomar was the leader of a cyber espionage campaign to target and attack Americans. He should face these charges in court. Allowing diplomatic immunity to be abused in this way sets a dangerous precedent for our country that puts all U.S. citizens at risk,” said Gregg Roman, Director of the Middle East Forum.