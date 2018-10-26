Single hair may reopen 12-year-old murder case

Forensic find appears to show man jailed for grisly murder of girl in Golan school in 2006 is innocent.

A single human hair may force the Israeli justice system to reopen a 12-year-old murder case that shocked the nation, and free the man who was jailed for the murder.

Thirteen-year-old Ta'ir Rada of Katzrin, in the Golan Heights, was found dead in a bathroom stall at the Nofey Golan high school on December 6, 2006. She had been brutally stabbed.

A construction worker who had been employed on the school grounds, Roman Zadorov, was charged with the murder and found guilty after he confessed to the murder. However, there have always been grave doubts among the Israeli public regarding his guilt, and speculation that the confession was a forced one.

In 2016, a TV documentary revealed the existence of a previously unknown suspect in the murder: a woman identified as A.K. who lived in Katzrin at the time of the murder, and who suffers from severe mental problems.

A single human hair that had been found on Rada's body was recently tested and found to match the DNA of a man who had been A.K.'s boyfriend at the time of the murder. The boyfriend has an alibi for the time of the murder but it is believed that A.K. was wearing his sweatshirt when she committed the crime.

Zadorov's attorney called for him to be released immediately and for a retrial to be held. It remains to be seen how the Prosecution and courts will respond.