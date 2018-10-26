Who brings more seats, Netanyahu or Sa'ar?

A Channel 10 News poll published on Thursday found that if elections were held today, the Likud party headed by Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu would win 30 seats, and would win just 25 seats if it were to be led by former minister Gideon Sa'ar.

The poll also found that if the elections were held today, in addition to the Netanyahu-led Likud and its 30 seats, Yesh Atid would win 19, the Joint List 14, the Zionist Union 12, the Jewish Home would win 10 seats, United Torah Judaism would win 6, Meretz with 8, Kulanu would win 8, Yisrael Beytenu and a new party headed by Orly Levi-Abekasis would each win 5 seats, while Shas would receive only 4 Knesset seats.

The poll was conducted in the wake of the most recent confrontation between Netanyahu and Sa'ar. On Wednesday night, Netanyahu accused a former senior minister from the Likud party, meaning Sa’ar, of plotting to bring him down during a party in his office.

On Thursday, Sa’ar fired back, making clear that he never acted against the prime minister and adding his accusations “crossed a red line”.

The respondents in the Channel 10 poll were asked how their votes would be affected if Sa'ar headed the Likud instead of Netanyahu. In such a case, the Likud party will continue to lead the way, but will drop to 25 seats.

The main beneficiary of the change is expected to be Naftali Bennett, who will be awarded five more seats in the poll if Sa’ar were to head Likud, putting the Jewish Home at 13 seats. Yisrael Beytenu is also expected to earn two additional Knesset seats, giving it 7. The number of seats for all other parties would remain unchanged.