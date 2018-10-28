Helping people lose weight

ILTV speaks with CEO of Wis2biz - the Israeli start-up that revolutionizes the weight loss industry and helps people stick to their goals.

ILTV,

Lilia Shwartsman, CEO of Wis2biz
Lilia Shwartsman, CEO of Wis2biz
ILTV

Tags:ILTV

More Arutz Sheva videos:


top