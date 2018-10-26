Meretz chairwoman to speak at Rabin memorial

Meretz chairwoman MK Tamar Zandberg will speak at the memorial ceremony for the late Prime Minister Yitzhak Rabin, which will be held in Tel Aviv this coming Saturday night.

Zandberg’s appearance at the ceremony was agreed upon during a meeting between her and Kobi Richter, head of the Darkenu movement which is organizing the memorial.

"We are pleased to update that Meretz chairwoman MK Tamar Zandberg will also speak at the ceremony in memory of the late Prime Minister Yitzhak Rabin and are happy that the misunderstanding with the Meretz party is behind us," said Darkenu.

"As promised, representatives from all corners of the political spectrum will speak at the rally, and the list of speakers and artists who will appear at the rally will be published in the coming days," the movement added.

Zandberg said that "the Rabin rally is a formative and meaningful event that cannot be imagined without the participation of Meretz. Meretz represents hundreds of thousands of Israelis who follow the path of peace and Rabin's path. I am happy that the matter has been resolved and I thank Kobi Richter."

Earlier this week, Meretz expressed outrage after it was announced that Likud Minister Tzachi Hanegbi would speak at the Rabin memorial.

"Memory is not bought with money, and neither is peace. Those who sang the song of peace next to Yitzhak Rabin were removed from the memorial, while those who stood on the veranda and incited will be there,” the party said.

“Since the name of the host has not been made public, we hope it will not be Itamar Ben Gvir. He already has the symbol,” it added.

On Wednesday, Hadashot TV reported that Yesh Atid chairman MK Yair Lapid conditioned his participation in the rally in memory of Rabin on the participation of a speaker from one of the right-wing parties.

Knesset Speaker Yuli Edelstein recently informed the organizers of this year’s memorial rally that he would not speak at the event, citing its apparent political nature.