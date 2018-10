Immigration to Israel: It has been going on for 4,000 years 4,000 years of history compressed and composed in every Jew. Dr. Sam Minskoff,

Sasson Tiram Nefesh BNefesh's "Soliders' Aliyah" arrives Dr. Sam Minskoff, a member of the Aliyah Team at Arutz Sheva, discusses the idea that the commandment of Aliyah is implanted and embedded in every Jewish soul from the time of Abraham all through the ages until now.



