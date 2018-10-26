The world should recognize Jerusalem as Israel’s capital

President Donald Trump’s recognition of Jerusalem as the capital of Israel has sparked outrage around the world.

But why all the fuss? According to many of Israel’s supporters, it’s no secret that Jerusalem has been the de facto capital of Israel since its creation.

Jerusalem is home to Israel’s Parliament and Supreme Court. It’s where both the Israeli Prime Minister and the President reside.

But more than that, Jerusalem has been the spiritual and cultural capital of the Jewish people for thousands of years. Sure, there might be some disputes over a few neighborhoods and holy sites. But every other country across the globe has the right to choose their own capital. Why not the world’s only Jewish state?

Others warn, however, that symbolic recognition of Jerusalem would be a mortal blow for the currently frozen Israeli-Palestinian peace process.

Natasha Hausdorff, a director of the NGO "UK Lawyers for Israel", and former Israeli prime minister Ehud Olmert discuss this in the latest 'Intelligence Squared' debate.