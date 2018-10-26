Building housing Washington radio station evacuated

A building that houses a Washington radio station was evacuated on Thursday after reportedly receiving a suspicious package, authorities said.

The offices of WMAL radio in the 4400 block of Jenifer Street NW were evacuated, a spokesperson for D.C. police said, according to The Washington Post. Several nearby streets were closed.

Virginia GOP Senate candidate Corey Stewart tweeted a video from the scene, saying he was inside the station when it was evacuated because of a “bomb threat.”

WMAL is a news and talk station known for its conservative syndicated programming, such as Rush Limbaugh’s show.

No further information was immediately available about the suspicious package at WMAL and whether there were any ties to a wave of pipe bombs found earlier this week that were mailed to prominent figures across the country.

On Thursday, a suspicious package was sent to the address of former Vice President Joe Biden. Earlier, actor Robert De Niro also reportedly was mailed a similar package.

The packages are reportedly similar to a series of suspicious packages sent to former President Barack Obama, 2016 presidential hopeful Hillary Clinton, billionaire and Democratic donor George Soros, and a number of current and former senior Democratic officials including former Attorney General Eric Holder and Congresswoman Maxine Waters.

A suspicious package, reportedly addressed to former CIA Director John Brennan, was also sent to the CNN offices in New York.