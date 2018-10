How did Reb Shlomo Carlebach influence Soviet Jewry and bring so many Russian Jews to an understanding of their connection to Judaism?





Ira & Rod are joined by Eleonora Shifrin, whose late husband brought Reb Shlomo to Moscow in 1970.

Both Eleonora and her late husband Avraham were pioneers in the Zionist Movement in the Soviet Union.

Eleonora shares her story, and gives us an insider’s view of how Reb Shlomo influenced her life personally, as well as everyone he came in contact with.