Alibaba founder: In Israel you can make anything possible

Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu's “Israeli Innovation Summit” opened Thursday at the Tel Aviv Exhibition Grounds. The summit, which addresses the challenges of the future and the contribution of Israeli technology to a better world, is being attended by 1,000 guests, including the Vice President of China, senior executives of Google, Facebook, Alibaba and hundreds of entrepreneurs.

Jack Ma, founder of Chinese internet giant Alibaba noted in his speech: “I get so excited when we talk about innovation… I am very very honored to be invited here today. This innovation center is a gift for the 70th anniversary of Israel. After four days in Israel we learned two things: Innovation and chutzpa; the courage to challenge. In Israel innovation is everywhere. It is so natural… In Israel, if you have a brain and heart, you can make anything possible… Israel is the country that knows that the most precious resource in the world is not oil, not gas, but the human brain. You make the human brain great… Just like Israel, small is beautiful, small is powerful. Today is difficult, tomorrow is difficult, the day after tomorrow is beautiful.”

The Prime Minister's ‘Israeli Innovation Summit’, was initiated by the Ministry of Culture and Sport and in cooperation with the Peres Center for Peace and Innovation.