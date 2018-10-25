Joe Biden latest target in wave of suspicious packages

Former VP becomes latest target after President Obama, actor Robert De Niro, and various Democratic officials receive suspicious packages.

A suspicious package was sent to the address of former Vice President Joseph Biden, FBI and Delaware law enforcement officials said Thursday, following a string of similar incidents involving other prominent Democratic figures.

Police in New Castle County, Delaware, and FBI officials said Thursday that a suspicious package had been mailed to the former vice president, Fox News reported.

FBI officials added that a second package addressed to Biden had been intercepted at a postal facility in Wilmington, Delaware. Both packages are reportedly similar to a series of suspicious packages sent to former President Barack Obama, 2016 presidential hopeful Hillary Clinton, billionaire and Democratic donor George Soros, and a number of current and former senior Democratic officials including former Attorney General Eric Holder and Congresswoman Maxine Waters.

Like previous packages, the packages mailed to Biden had the return address of former Democratic National Committee chief Debbie Wasserman Schultz.

Actor and prominent Trump-critic Robert De Niro also reportedly was mailed a similar package, FBI officials confirmed Thursday.

Authorities are currently probing the wave of suspicious packages, and on Thursday said the investigation was the FBI’s highest priority.

Security officials searched the vice president’s residence in Wilmington, Delaware as a precautionary measure Wednesday, after other prominent Democratic officials were mailed suspicious packages.

On Wednesday, CNN’s New York main office was targeted with a similar suspicious package, also featuring Schultz’s return address.

The package was later found to contain an explosive device.