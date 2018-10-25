Trump mocks NYT claims Russia hacked his cell phone

US President says he only uses government phones after New York Times reports Russia, China hacked his private phone.

US President Donald Trump slammed reports Russian and Chinese agents had hacked his private cell phone and were listening to his calls as "fake news."

The New York Times reported that Trump had ignored the concerns of his aides that his private IPhone was unsecured and was using it to talk with friends and officials. According to the report, Russia and China have been listening into his discussions to gain leverage in China's ongoing trade dispute with the US.

The president denied that he uses a private cell phone.

"The so-called experts on Trump over at the New York Times wrote a long and boring article on my cellphone usage that is so incorrect I do not have time here to correct it. I only use Government Phones, and have only one seldom used government cell phone. Story is soooo wrong!" Trump wrote on his Twitter account.

He added: "The New York Times has a new Fake Story that now the Russians and Chinese (glad they finally added China) are listening to all of my calls on cellphones. Except that I rarely use a cellphone, & when I do it’s government authorized. I like Hard Lines. Just more made up Fake News!"

In a separate tweet, Trump blasted the media in general for failing to accurately report the news.

"A very big part of the Anger we see today in our society is caused by the purposely false and inaccurate reporting of the Mainstream Media that I refer to as Fake News. It has gotten so bad and hateful that it is beyond description. Mainstream Media must clean up its act, FAST!" he wrote.