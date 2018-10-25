Court rejects terrorist's appeal

The Supreme Court accepted the position of the State Prosecutor's Office and rejected in its entirety the appeal of Khaled Qutina, who was convicted of the murder of Shalom Yochai Sharki and the attempted murder of Shira Klein in a ramming attack in French Hill in Jerusalem in April 2015.

According to the indictment, Qutina, a resident of eastern Jerusalem, decided to carry out a murderous revenge attack against Jews by running them over with a car. When he saw Sharki and Klein walking on the sidewalk, he sped up and deliberately ran them over, killing Sharki and critically injuring Klein.

In 2016, the Jerusalem District Court convicted the terrorist of murder and attempted murder, and determined that he intended to cause the deaths of pedestrians, all for nationalist reasons.

Later, the judges rejected the terrorist's request for a reduced sentence and imposed the statutory sentence of life imprisonment for the crime of murder and 20 years in aggregate for an attempted murder. In addition, he was required to pay the maximum compensation of NIS 258,000 (about $70,000) to each of the families of those injured or killed.

The terrorist's attorneys filed an appeal against the conviction and the material of the sentence. The Supreme Court dismissed the appeal out of hand.