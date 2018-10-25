Socialite admits assaulting lawyer, making anti-Semitic remarks

New York socialite and millionaire pleads guilty to striking lawyer while making anti-Semitic comments earlier this year.

A New York socialite and millionaire admitted to hitting a lawyer with a glass handbag and making an anti-Semitic remark in an incident that occurred in January.

Jacqueline Kent Cooke, daughter of the late billionaire Jack Kent Cooke, who owned the Washington Redskins, pleaded guilty to a charge of disorderly conduct in the incident and was sentenced to three days of community service.

Cooke originally was charged with second-degree assault in the New Year’s Eve incident, in which she allegedly hit attorney Matthew Haberkorn with a purse made out of glass.

According to the New York Daily News, Haberkorn, 52, of the San Francisco area, his mother, wife and four daughters were collecting their outdoor gear from a coat check after eating at a high-end Manhattan restaurant when Cooke allegedly told him, “Hurry up, Jew. I got places to be.” Cooke initially disputed the claim, saying her words were: “Excuse me, I have to get through.”

Haberkorn’s wife, Linda Thomas, who according to the Daily News is not Jewish, replied: “We all got places to be. You know what? I take total offense at that. You’re small-minded.”

Cooke’s boyfriend got involved, saying “Happy bat mitzvah, girls,” the Daily News reported.

When Haberkorn confronted Cooke outside over her comments, she reportedly hit him over the head with her glass purse, a Lulu Guinness Chloe Mirrored Perspex Box Clutch that sells for $300, and pulled him to the ground. He sustained a large cut on his head. One of Haberkorn’s daughters shot video of the incident outside the restaurant on her cellphone.

In February, Cooke told the Manhattan Criminal Court that she sustained serious injuries in the incident which she said required the surgical insertion of a titanium implant into her right ring finger.