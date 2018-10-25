Bereaved family demands that killer's house be demolished

Family of deceased commando Ronen Lubarsky refuses to drop demand that killer's house be demolished during Thursday hearing.

The family of murdered commando Ronen Lubarsky demanded during a hearing on Thursday that the home of their son's killer be demolished.

Ronan Lubarsky, a combat soldier in the elite Duvdevan counter-terror unit, was killed in May after a marble block was dropped on him from a three-story building in Ramallah.

Lubarsky’s helmet was smashed, and he suffered critical injuries, succumbing to his injuries after being evacuated to Hadassah Ein Kerem Medical Center in Jerusalem. Lubarsky was the first combat soldier from Duvdevan to ever be killed by the enemy.

During the Thursday hearing regarding the state's request to destroy the home of Islam Naji, Lubarsky's father Vladimir asked the court to demolish the home "on behalf of all the bereaved families and for the State of Israel".

"I call you the justices, help the state do its job and demolish the house. This is a necessary step. The family that receives money for terror" said Lubarsky.

Following the hearing, the judges gave the state seven days to submit a supplementary statement and answer questions the terrorist's family had raised during the deliberations. The court will issue a ruling on the matter next week.

The IDF has refrained from demolishing Naji's house despite the murder having occurred more than fourth months ago. Earlier this month, IDF forces mapped out the home in anticipation of its eventual destruction.

Naji has a history of involvement in terrorism and family ties to various terrorist groups. He was jailed in Israel for his work with Hamas from 2004 to 2009.

Naji’s family also has strong ties to terrorism. Five of Naji’s brothers were involved in deadly terror attacks on Israelis, including a string of attacks during the Second Intifada.