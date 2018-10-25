Madonna looking to hire kosher chef

Pop singer seeking to hire private chef to prepare kosher meals for her and her family.

Madonna is advertising for a private chef who has “confident knowledge of kosher cooking.”

The pop singer is offering a yearly salary of nearly $142,000 for the personal chef to prepare the kosher meals for her and her brood of six children and be willing to travel, the Evening Standard reported.

Madonna, 60, has residences in London, Lisbon and New York.

The advertisement, which the newspaper identifies as being placed by Madonna, is seeking someone with “private Household/Superyacht experience” and has experience in cooking “healthy, simple and family style” food instead of “fine-dining.”

“You will be cooking for the Principal, any guests/staff and young children (who all love food and eat the same as the Principal),” according to the ad. “The ideal Chef will have plenty of experience cooking and travelling with VVIP clients, have an endless repertoire of healthy menu ideas and have confident knowledge of kosher cooking.” It offers “international travel and the opportunity to remain inspired by new dishes and ideas.”

Madonna has been involved in the Kabbalah Center since the late 90s and reportedly took on the Hebrew name of Esther.