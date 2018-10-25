

What GA delegates should learn from Jack Nagel OBM GA delegates looking for a solution should look no further than the life of the late great religious Zionist philanthropist Jack Nagel. Arutz Sheva Staff,

Eliran Aharon Martin Oliner The Jewish Federations of North America held its annual General Assembly in Tel Aviv this week.



The event has been marketed under the slogan “Israel and the Diaspora: We need to talk.” That slogan highlights the differences that divide Israelis and US Jews.



Much has been written about that divide growing in recent years, for reasons ranging from politics to pluralism. There have been protests and acrimony regarding the venue and speakers.



But if GA delegates and their dissenters are looking for the antidote to the problem, they should look no further than the life of the great religious Zionist philanthropist Jack Nagel, who died last week, as he was approaching his 96th birthday.



Jack was a Holocaust survivor born in Poland who came to the United States in the late 1940s and married his eishet chayil Gitta after only a few weeks of courtship 63 years ago. Their union gave birth to four children, over a dozen grandchildren and more than 10 great-grandchildren.



Their descendants care deeply about the State of Israel and its future and are involved in Jewish and pro-Israel causes. Their children are active in charities from Israel Bonds to NORPAC, from Amit and Emunah to AIPAC, from YULA high school to fire departments and July 4 chamber of commerce parades.



Pursuing the American dream, Jack built a successful construction company that developed more than 2000 homes in the LA area and today is immersed in every aspect of the real estate business in California. But to many, he was mostly known for his philanthropy.



In the US, Jack and Gitta have helped support Yeshiva University, the Simon Wiesenthal Center and Jewish schools in LA, founding Yavneh Hebrew Academy. In Israel, they donated the Jewish Heritage Center at Bar-Ilan University in Ramat Gan and the Nagel Family Pediatric Pavilion at Shaare Zedek in Jerusalem. They were involved and honored by the many organizations his family is championing today.

