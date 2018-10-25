Suspicious package found at Robert De Niro's restaurant

Package resembling that in other recent bomb threats against prominent Democrats reportedly found at actor De Niro's NYC restaurant.

Arutz Sheva Staff,

Robert De Niro
Robert De Niro
Reuters

A suspicious package and device was reportedly found at a New York City restaurant owned by actor Robert De Niro.

According to NBC, the device was sent to a building housing the Tribeca Grill owned by De Niro.

The NYPD said there was no need to evacuate the building as it was unoccupied at the time.

A law enforcement official told NBC affiliate News 4 that a worker who had seen recent news about the bomb threats had called police after noticing similarities in the package.

An NYPD bomb squad removed the device.

A source said that the package was addressed to De Niro and had the same return address as the other packages, Congresswoman Debbie Wasserman Schultz, according to NBC.

The incident follows a series of bomb threats in recent days against prominent Democrats including Barack Obama, Hillary Clinton, and George Soros, as well as CNN offices.

Tags:bomb threat, De Niro

More Arutz Sheva videos:


top