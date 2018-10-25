Suspicious package found at Robert De Niro's restaurant

Package resembling that in other recent bomb threats against prominent Democrats reportedly found at actor De Niro's NYC restaurant.

A suspicious package and device was reportedly found at a New York City restaurant owned by actor Robert De Niro.

According to NBC, the device was sent to a building housing the Tribeca Grill owned by De Niro.

The NYPD said there was no need to evacuate the building as it was unoccupied at the time.

A law enforcement official told NBC affiliate News 4 that a worker who had seen recent news about the bomb threats had called police after noticing similarities in the package.

An NYPD bomb squad removed the device.

A source said that the package was addressed to De Niro and had the same return address as the other packages, Congresswoman Debbie Wasserman Schultz, according to NBC.

The incident follows a series of bomb threats in recent days against prominent Democrats including Barack Obama, Hillary Clinton, and George Soros, as well as CNN offices.