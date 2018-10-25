Multiple incendiary balloons land in Gaza envelope

Nobody reported wounded in attacks. One balloon explodes upon landing near Sderot.

More incendiary balloons landed this morning, Thursday, in the Gaza envelope.

Security forces rushed to the area of Kibbutz Nir Am near the city of Sderot after an incendiary balloon landed there and subsequently exploded.

In addition, balloons landed in the area of Moshav Hodaya and in Be'er Tuvia.

According to 0404, nobody was wounded in the incidents.

On Wednesday night, IDF aircraft attacked eight terrorist targets in three military compounds belonging to the Hamas terrorist organization in Gaza.

The strikes came after a rocket was fired from Gaza at the Eshkol Regional Council in the Gaza envelope.

The IDF's Iron Dome aerial defense system launched one interceptor towards the projectile, but the rocket was not intercepted and exploded in an open area.

No physical injuries or damages were reported.

Earlier on Wednesday, the Israel Air Force attacked a Hamas post in Gaza. The IDF said it had identified a terror squad launching incendiary balloons at Israel from the site.