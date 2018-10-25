Abbas spokesman: There will be no peace without 'Palestine'

A spokesman for Palestinian Authority (PA) chairman Mahmoud Abbas on Wednesday blasted Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu’s comments at the Jewish Federations of North America (JFNA) General Assembly.

In his remarks, Netanyahu said that under his vision of a peace agreement with the PA, Israel would continue to have exclusive control of security in Judea and Samaria, essentially admitting that the Palestinian entity in that area would not meet the real status of statehood.

“Okay, it is what it is. You can give it any name you want: state minus; autonomy plus; autonomy plus plus. Sounds like a rating agency or something. But that's it – that's the truth,” Netanyahu said, adding, “And this truth is shared much more widely across the political spectrum in Israel than people understand because we're not going to imperil the life of the state for a label or for an op-ed, a good op-ed for six hours not even in the New York Times.”

“West of the Jordan,” he stressed, “Israel and Israel alone will be responsible for security, which means that it's not just a question of hot pursuit going into Palestinian areas, okay? It's also having the ability to be there all the time – that's why the West Bank is not Gaza.”

In response, Abbas spokesman Nabil Abu Rudeineh said that Netanyahu’s comments prove that Israel is determined to destroy any chances of peace.

“There will be no peace or security without the establishment of an independent Palestinian state with East Jerusalem as its capital on the 1967 borders,” said Abu Rudeineh in a statement posted on the website of the PA’s WAFA news agency.

The spokesman added that “looking for excuses to evade the obligations of the peace process and the international resolutions will only lead to more violence, tension, destruction and instability.”

Abu Rudeineh stressed that these statements by Netanyahu confirm that the Israeli government is determined to destroy chances of peace as it continues to look for excuses and feeble pretexts that do not add or change anything rather lead to a continuation of the tension, which means continuation of the danger and chances of an explosion.