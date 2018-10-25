Suspicious package found at Capitol Hill

US Capitol Police confirmed on Wednesday evening they are investigating a suspicious package found at a facility that screens congressional mail before it arrives on Capitol Hill, The Associated Press reported.

The statement came after Democratic Rep. Maxine Waters said earlier Wednesday that her Washington office was the target of a suspicious package.

Capitol Police spokeswoman Eva Malecki did not describe the device, and would only confirm it was removed from the offsite facility and it is now being investigated by Capitol Police and the FBI.

Malecki said the Capitol Police are also working with local law enforcement agencies in Florida.

It is unknown as of yet whether the package to Waters was related to other explosive devices sent to former President Barack Obama, Hillary Clinton, and the offices of the CNN network in New York.

All of the packages had a return address of Rep. Debbie Wasserman Schultz, a Florida Democrat, according to AP.

Police in Sunrise, Florida, said earlier they are investigating a possible suspicious package at the local offices of Wasserman Schultz.

The incidents occurred more than a day after a similar device was found in the mailbox outside of the suburban New York home of Jewish billionaire George Soros.