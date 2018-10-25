Wolfgang Schäuble, president of the German Bundestag, visited the Knesset on Wednesday.

Schäuble met with Knesset Speaker Yuli Edelstein, who told him, "We do not forget the past, on the contrary. We will continue to work together so that the crimes of World War II will not be repeated anywhere else. At the same time, we are marking 50 years of Israel-Germany relations, which are very good and useful. We can even improve them even more for the benefit of both peoples."

Edelstein discussed Israel’s relations with its neighbors and told the German delegation, "There is no immediate solution with the Palestinians. The situation of the residents of the Gaza envelope is very difficult. Hamas harms the residents of Gaza. Instead of using the money to improve the lives of civilians, it invests in terrorism."

The president of the Bundestag said, "This is an exciting visit for me. The relations between the two countries are deeply rooted. It is important that we increase the dialogue between the two countries in order to cope with the rapid changes in the regional and international arena."

Schäuble and his delegation met in the Knesset with the chairman of the Israel-Germany Friendship Association, MK Nachman Shai, opposition leader MK Tzipi Livni and Yesh Atid chairman MK Yair Lapid.