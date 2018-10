Nir Barkat ends his term as mayor of Jerusalem and is not afraid to criticize some of the candidates for mayor.

Jerusalem mayor Nir Barkat is not running for re-election in next Tuesday’s municipal election after a decade in office.

In an interview he explains why he believes Jerusalem Affairs Minister Ze’ev Elkin is the only one of the four major candidates running suitable to replace him.

Barkat bashes his former deputy mayor Ofer Berkovich, who leads in the polls, calling him a charlatan, as well as deputy mayor Moshe Lion, who he warns will be controlled by the parties that back him.