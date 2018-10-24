Netanyahu: Former Likud minister trying to bring me down

PM says former senior minister in the Likud party plotting with opposition to remove him from power.

Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu accused a former senior minister from the Likud party of plotting to bring him down during a party in his office Wednesday night.

"For a few weeks now, I have known that a former Likud minister is talking to coalition elements and has devised some subversive maneuver, that I will bring the Likud to a landslide victory in the elections and then ensure that I will not be prime minister against the will of the Likud voters," Netanyahu said.

"I walk around the country with you and I see the tremendous support we have: in me, in my wife, such support I cannot remember since I entered politics. From the start [this plot against me] was doomed to failure because the public will not allow such a thing to happen. But it did reveal a loophole in the law and we will think about what to do with it," he added.

The prime minister also addressed his meeting with Chinese Vice President Wang Qishan.

"I come here now, just amazing, I'm still excited, from a meeting with the vice president of China - only the second most powerful man in China. He's been here a few days and I've seen that the media is not interested at all. It doesn't interest them. The only thing that interests them is the 'conspiracy of the century.'"