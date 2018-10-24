Police confirm Netanyahu investigations complete

Attorney General to decide whether to indict PM in early 2019 after police wrap up 3 corruption investigations.

Police in Israel said they have completed three corruption investigations into Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu.

Attorney General Avichai Mandelblit likely will make a decision on whether to indict Netanyahu in one or all of the cases in the first four months of 2019, Hadashot news reported Wednesday.

The timetable for the recommendations “will surprise everyone,” an unnamed source in the prosecutors’ office told Hadashot. The investigations took some 2 1/2 years.

Netanyahu has been questioned 12 times in cases 1000, 2000 and 4000, which allege receiving gifts and benefits in exchange for political favors. He denies the allegations.

Police recommended earlier this year that Netanyahu be indicted in cases 1000 and 2000.

With the conclusion of the investigations, investigators will write up their findings and a recommendation. They also will revisit cases 1000 and 2000, since they were reopened for a new state’s witness.