Watch: Netanyahu and Elkin visit Machane Yehuda
PM and Jerusalem mayoral candidate Ze'ev Elkin received warmly as they tour among the stalls of the Jerusalem market.
Elkin and Netanyahu in Machane Yehuda
Spokesperson
More Arutz Sheva videos:
|
MainAll NewsInside IsraelWatch: Netanyahu and Elkin visit Machane Yehuda
Watch: Netanyahu and Elkin visit Machane Yehuda
PM and Jerusalem mayoral candidate Ze'ev Elkin received warmly as they tour among the stalls of the Jerusalem market.
Elkin and Netanyahu in Machane Yehuda
Spokesperson
More Arutz Sheva videos:
top