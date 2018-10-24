Israel Aerospace Industries to supply India Barak 8 missiles

IAI will supply Barak 8 missiles to seven Indian Navy vessels. Liberman: 'IAI is a national asset. It must be maintained and strengthened.'

Mordechai Sones,

Demonstration at the Israel Aerospace Industries (IAI) booth
Demonstration at the Israel Aerospace Industries (IAI) booth
Reuters

Israel Aircraft Industries (IAI) has signed a $777 million deal with India in which IAI will supply Barak 8 air defense systems to seven Indian Navy vessels.

Barak 8 is an active defense system for sea-to-air and surface-to-air missiles designed to protect against aircraft, helicopters, UAVs, anti-ship missiles, cruise missiles, and more.

The advanced defense system has been sold to a number of customers around the world for a total of $3 billion.

Defense Minister Avigdor Liberman welcomed the deal's signing with India. "Congratulations to Israel Aircraft Industries and the defense establishment on the huge deal for the sale of Barak 8 to India, which is another proof that security is an investment and not an expense. IAI is a national asset. It must be maintained and strengthened."

Israel and India
iStock
Tags:India, IAI, Barak 8

More Arutz Sheva videos:


top