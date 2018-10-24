US to revoke visas of Saudis

Secretary of State announces the US would be "taking appropriate actions" against Saudi Arabia in response to killing of journalist.

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said Tuesday that the United States would be "taking appropriate actions" against Saudi Arabia in response to the killing of journalist Jamal Khashoggi, CNBC reports.

Those actions including revoking visas, entering visa lookouts and other measures, Pompeo said, as well as working with the Treasury Department to consider slapping Magnitsky sanctions on those involved in the dissident journalist's slaying.

"These penalties will not be the last word on this matter from the United States," Pompeo was quoted as having told reporters at the State Department. "We will continue to explore additional measures to hold those responsible accountable."

"We are making very clear that the United States does not tolerate this kind of ruthless action to silence Mr. Khashoggi, a journalist, with violence," Pompeo continued. He stressed, however, that "we continue to maintain a strong partnership with the kingdom of Saudi Arabia."

Khashoggi has been missing since October 2, when he was last seen entering the Saudi consulate in Istanbul. The Turkish government has accused Saudi Arabia of murdering the dissident journalist and chopping his body into pieces.

Saudi Arabia admitted for the first time on Friday that Khashoggi was killed after entering the consulate in Istanbul, after previously denying Turkish claims that he was murdered.

Saudi Foreign Minister Adel al-Jubeir admitted earlier this week that Khashoggi had indeed been killed inside the Consulate, saying it was a "tremendous mistake" but denying that Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman had ordered it and saying the kingdom does not know where Khashoggi’s body is.

Earlier on Tuesday, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said that evidence corroborated the claims that Khashoggi was the victim of a "vicious, violent murder.”