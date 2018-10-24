'Israel must make decision about military option vis-à-vis Gaza'

DM does not believe in possibility of long-term ceasefire with Hamas; Mossad head warns on Iran; PM and wife welcome Chinese VP.

Defense Minister Avigdor Liberman asserted he does not believe in a possibility of reaching a long-term ceasefire arrangement with Hamas, while stressing that dealing the internationally recognized Palestinian terror group with "a hard blow" would improve the security situation in southern Israel.

Mossad Director Yossi Cohen warned that if the Islamic Republic of Iran is allowed to continue its policies, it would ultimately result in the annihilation of the Jewish State.

Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu, together with his wife Sara, warmly welcomed Chinese Vice President Wang Qishan, who arrived in Israel to take part in a China-Israel Joint Committee on Innovation Cooperation.