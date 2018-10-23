Oded Eran analyzes the new tension and expects that it will not have a significant impact on the relations between the two countries.

Following Jordan’s announcement that it will terminate parts of its peace treaty with Israel, former Israeli Ambassador to Jordan Oded Eran, talks about the significance of this decision.

will Israel and Jordan be able to negotiate a compromise and is Jordan likely to nix other elements of its peace treaty with Israel?

“I’m not surprised at any development in the relations between the two states,” said Eran. “But Jordan faces particular difficulties with regards to water and energy, as well as an addition of 1.5 million Syrian refugees to its population. These circumstances indicate that it is in Jordan’s own interest to continue adhering to the peace treaty.”