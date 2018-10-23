Soon: Easier Bar examinations

Minimum score for each part of exam, apart from overall passing grade, to be canceled for upcoming test at Justice Minister's initiative.

Justice Minister Ayelet Shaked today issued a draft for public perusal of a regulation to cancel the "1/3 rule" in the Bar Association's certification exams, starting from the next examination in December.

In the last two exams held in the new exam format, it was determined that the passing grade in the written examination will be 65 points or more.

However, an additional condition for the transition that made it difficult for some of the examinees was that the examinee must receive a grade of at least one-third of the overall grade in each part of the exam.

The issue came to the Justice Minister's attention after many criticized the new legal qualification exam format. After examining the subject, Shaked decided that anyone who passed the examination with a total grade of 65 or above has demonstrated a sufficient level of knowledge and legal analysis ability, and therefore there is no basis for determining additional conditions to pass.

The possibility of applying the regulation retroactively is also being examined and a decision will be made in coming days.