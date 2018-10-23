'We've let our differences define us. The questions we ask tell story about how much we have to discuss and how differently we view world.'

Jewish Federations of North America (JFNA) President Jerry Silverman spoke at the General Assembly (GA) at the Exhibition Grounds (Ganei HaTa’arucha) in Tel Aviv Monday. Over 1,200 members of Jewish federations from across North America are participating in the conference.

JFNA/Eyal Warshovsky Jewish Federations of North America (JFNA) President Jerry Silverman

"As many of you know, our work at Jewish Federation is guided by three ideals," Silverman began.



“'Klal Yisrael' – A deep and abiding love for all Jewish people, and a sacred promise that we will be there for each other.

“'Chesed'. Caring for the most vulnerable. We will never turn away from people in need.

And 'Chinuch' Fulfilling the promise. The promise of strong, vibrant, and inclusive communities, rich in transformative Jewish learning and Jewish life.

"And all of that includes protecting the unbreakable bond of the Jewish diaspora with Israel. And yes, this year that bond has been tested.

"But that just means that we need to recommit ourselves to one another as one people.

"That's why the theme of our annual conference is 'Let's talk.'

"Israeli, American,and Canadian. Orthodox, Conservative, Reform and non-affiliated. Left and right.

"We've let our differences define us. And the questions we ask tell a story about how much we have to discuss and how differently we view the world," Silverman said.